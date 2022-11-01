PM Modi visits Gujarat bridge collapse site where 135 died, meets injured at Morbi hospital2 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, on Tuesday visited the bridge collapse site in Morbi in Gujarat where 135 people died after the suspension bridge broke, plunging dozens into the river Machchhu. PM Modi’s visit came while the search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river.
After visiting the Morbi bridge collapse site, PM Modi met the persons who were involved in rescue and relief operations when the cable bridge collapsed. The prime minister also visited the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured admitted there.
At least 135 people, including children, were killed and over 100 were wounded when a suspension bridge came crashing down, plunging people into the Machchhu river on Sunday. The wounded are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after the cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed.
PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.
The prime minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said.
The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat. Other top officials from the home department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority also attended the meeting following the bridge collapse.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident. Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse.
The British-era cable suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed when it was packed with sightseers. Many of the sightseers were in town to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when it broke on Sunday evening.
Authorities said they believe that around 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.
(With inputs from agency)
