PM Modi visits iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, meets Indian diaspora: Check glimpses from Brunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Brunei at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

In the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He was received by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince.

"Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport." said PM Modi in a post on X.

Check out glimpses from PM Modi's Brunei visit:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah.

PM Modi during a visit to Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

PM Modi visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque The Prime Minister visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, which was built by the 28th Sultan of Brunei, the father of current Sultan. Modi was received by Brunei’s Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin.

PM Modi inaugurates the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei Darussalam.

Inauguration of new Chancery premises of the High Commission Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Chancery premises of the High Commission of India in Brunei today. The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations, said the PMO in a release.

The Prime Minister's office added that the use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements.

Also Read | President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Nithya Sre for Paralympics 2024 Bronze

PM Modi interacts with girl child

PM interacts with girl child PM Modi also interacted with a girl child who showed him a painting. The painting had the Tricolour and the child with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community.

PM Modi interacts with members of the Indian diaspora, in Brunei

Interaction with Indian Diaspora Modi also interacted with the members of Indian diaspora and conveyed appreciation for their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei. "The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s health care and education sectors has been well acknowledged," said PMO.