PM Modi welcomes Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India between 2026-2030, says it will create opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Amazon's decision to invest $48 billion in India, hours after he met with the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!

Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, announces record investment His remarks came after meeting Jassy, who, in a social media post, announced the tech giant's decision to invest $48 billion in the country. Jassy wrote, "Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister about what’s ahead for Amazon in India. We’ve been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started."

He further said that the company has decided to invest $48 billion over the coming five years, of which $21+ billion would be invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure. Jassy announced that, "By 2030, we plan to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in e-commerce exports, and bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students."

Amazon announces additional investment in India The tech giant will invest an additional $13 billion in India, bringing its total planned capital commitment to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030. The new investment is in addition to the $35 billion in funding announced last year.

The fresh investment highlights the company's long-term commitment to India, which the CEO described as one of the company's most crucial growth markets worldwide.

Jassy added that Amazon's India business is seeing strong momentum, driven by robust consumer demand across e-commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud-computing division.

In a statement, the company said that the latest $13 billion investment will offer support to AI and cloud infrastructure across Mumbai and Hyderabad, “giving startups, enterprises, and government organizations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies, and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally.”

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 currently stand at over $88 billion.

Amazon to launch several initiatives in India The tech giant announced its plans to launch over 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year, bringing faster and more reliable deliveries to customers nationwide, especially in tier 3 and 4 cities, offering the full spectrum of fastest speeds and largest selection with delivery in minutes, hours, and next day. Amazon has also announced ‘Sammaan’, a dedicated program focused on the welfare of tens of thousands of delivery associates powering its e-commerce and quick commerce network.

Amazon.in has over 100 million customers and over 1.7 million sellers, according to the company, adding that the firm is witnessing 85 per cent of new customers and over 65 per cent of orders from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Amazon invests heavily in India Over the past decade, Amazon has invested heavily in India, building out logistics networks, technology infrastructure, and digital services as it seeks to deepen its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.