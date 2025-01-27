Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 27, welcomed debate on “One Nation, One Election” proposal, saying it is critical for the country's democratic process. He also urged more youngsters to engage in the debate on ‘One Nation, One Election’ and promote more discussions, saying it was directly linked to their future.

The prime minister observed that polls have often led to an overwhelming cycle of continuous electioneering in India. “After independence, elections at the state and central levels were held together for a long time. But over time, this pattern broke down, causing significant challenges for the country,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised that frequent elections disrupts governance and development in the country.

“Today, there is an important debate about 'One Nation, One Election'. Holding the Lok Sabha and state elections simultaneously could alleviate disruptions and enable a more focused governance approach,” he said.

The prime minister urged youngsters to take part in the discussion, stressing its relevance for the country's future. PM Modi also urged youngsters to join politics. "I had said from the Red Fort that one lakh youngsters should join politics," he said. Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu backs ‘One Nation, One Election’ in R-Day speech, Congress says ’written by Modi govt’

“I appeal to the NCC cadets, volunteers and all youngsters across the country, wherever you are, take this debate forward. It is directly linked to your future,” he said.

Comparing the frequent elections in India to other countries. PM Modi said, “In countries like the US, elections are held every four years and the dates for forming a new government are fixed.”

PM Modi emphasised that the world's future is incomplete without the contributions of India's youth. “That is why I call you a force for global good,” he said.