Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 greeted Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 52th birthday and said that he is working for empowering the poor and downtrodden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates Taking to X, the Prime Minsiter wrote, “Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM, @myogiadityanathJi on his birthday. He is working for UP’s progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come."

Replying to the Prime Minister, the UP CM said, “Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me. Under your successful guidance, the concept of 'Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh - Developed Uttar Pradesh', preserving heritage and development, is becoming a reality. Many thanks for the good wishes!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UP Election Results 2024 Live Updates The final counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a total of 240 seats. Despite this being fewer than anticipated, the BJP maintained a decisive lead over the Opposition, Congress, which garnered 99 seats.

Speaking of Uttar Pradesh alone, the BJP were manage to win just 33 seats while Samajwadi Party secured 37 seats and the Congress won 7 seats. The SP, along with the Congress, posed a tough challenge to the NDA in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 poll, especially in the Muslim-Yadav-dominated constituencies. As analysed by Mint, of the 34 Muslim-Yadav-dominated seats in the state, the BJP won 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party lost eight of these 22 seats to Akhilesh Yadav's SP and one to the Congress.

