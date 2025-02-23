Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the participation of the country's youth in the space and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors in his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday and also said that obesity was a concern that could be resolved by minor dietary tweaks. He also announced that he would hand over his social media accounts to women for a day in light of Women's Day celebrations next month.

"Last month, the country witnessed the launch of Isro’s 100th rocket. This is not just a number; it reflects our resolve to touch new heights in space science daily. Our space journey had commenced rather modestly," said the prime minister. Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) had launched about 460 satellites over the decade, including satellites of many other countries, he said.

Citing praise India's AI sector received during the Paris AI Action Summit earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi said the youth had ample opportunities to use AI and that Indians were rapidly adopting new technology. "Be it the space sector or AI, the ever-increasing participation of our youth is begetting a new revolution. The people of India are second to none in adopting and trying new technologies," he said.

PM Modi also said that obesity was a growing concern, with cases rising among children. He said minor tweaks to diets could be an important step against obesity. "Decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide that while buying oil for cooking, you will buy 10% less oil. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity," he said.

Olympic gold medal winner in javelin Neeraj Chopra and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen also shared messages to overcome obesity during the address. Both athletes echoed the prime minister's message of reducing edible oil consumption for a healthier life.

"...using less oil in food and dealing with obesity is not just a personal choice but also our responsibility towards the family. Excessive use of oil in food can cause many diseases like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. By making small changes in our food habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said he would hand over his social media handles on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to women on International Women's Day on 8 March.

"...this time, on Women's Day, I am going to embark upon an initiative for a day which will be dedicated to our Nari-Shakti. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts, like X and Instagram, to some inspiring ladies of the country. Women who have achieved success in myriad fields, who have innovated and created a unique identity for themselves in various fields. On 8 March, they will share their work and experiences with our countrymen," he said.

PM Modi also reminded listeners about the contribution of women in the Independence struggle. "The MatriShakti of the country has also played a big role in our freedom struggle and the creation of the Constitution," he said. He also lauded the contribution of women in India's growth story. "If you observe in any field, you will find how extensive the contribution of women is," he said.