 'PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal': Delhi CM to skip 5th ED summons in excise policy case | Mint
News
'PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal': Delhi CM to skip 5th ED summons in excise policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) says they will comply with the lawful summon but accuses PM Modi of trying to arrest Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government.

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips 5th ED summons Premium
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today i.e. on 2 February and have called summons as "unlawful".

Issuing a statement, AAP said, "Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon "unlawful". We will comply with the lawful summon. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen."

While Kejriwal is skipping today's summon, he is expected to join the party workers and leaders in holding protest outside BJP Headquarters over allegations of rigging in Chandigarh mayor election at 11 am. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, too, will also be part of the protest.

Earlier, the chief minister was asked to appear on November 2 and December 21, 2023, but skipped the summons. The 55-year-old leader had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3, citing Rajya Sabha polls and Republic Day preparations. Then on 18 January too, he skipped the fourth summons calling it ‘illegal and invalid.

Also Read: What happens to the AAP-led Delhi govt if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested?

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Two senior AAP leaders--Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh--are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning, and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 02 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST
