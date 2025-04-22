PM Modi’s aircraft gets thrilling welcome in Saudi airspace, F15 fighter jets escort plane to Jeddah | Watch

Following the meeting, PM Modi in a post on X, stated, “Pleased to welcome US @VP @JDVance and his family in New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges. India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world.”