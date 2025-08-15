PM Modi's BIG ‘mission mode’ announcement: ‘India-made semiconductor chips by 2025 end’

During his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi said that the the government is “working in mission mode in semiconductor sector, made-in-India chips”, which will hit markets by end of 2025. He emphasised that 21st century is technology-driven, showcasing countries that excelled in tech have attained success.

The cabinet recently approved four new semi-conductor projects at investment of 45.94 BLN Rupees. Four projects have been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with two set to be established in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and one each in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

At the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag, dressed in a vibrant saffron turban and a tricolour stole. He wore a classic white kurta-churidar, paired with an orange Nehru jacket to mark the occasion. This year’s Independence Day is themed ‘Naya Bharat’, capturing the government’s ambition of transforming India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’, a fully developed nation, by 2047.