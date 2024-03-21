The Congress party on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who claimed that the opposition parties had abused him for the 104th time since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were declared, and the latest insult came from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut who called the PM “Aurangzeb".

Congress spokesperson Shantanu, while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, mocked PM Modi over his remark, stating that his counting was wrong and the opposition had crossed 110 insults long back.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, also made fun of PM Modi while addressing a public rally. She has said PM Modi is the first prime minister involved in his own agonies who keeps crying wherever he goes, and a movie should be made after him titled ‘Mere Naam’.

“Modi Ji keeps crying always for himself only. We should make a movie on him and name it as ‘Mere Naam’," the Congress spokesperson quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

The Congress general secretary was sarcastically slamming PM Modi while referring to Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s movie, Tere Naam, saying that ‘Mere Naam’ movie should be made due to the PM’s frequent crying during speeches.

Netizens were quick to react to the ‘abuse’ charges. Social media was flooded with mixed reactions as some showed support, while others retaliated over the statements.

One user in a meme stated, “Tears nahi trap hain," while describing the alphabet of PM Modi's name as Master of Distracting India.

Another user expressing exaggeration over the political gambit remarked, “BJP took ₹6000 cr donation through Electoral Bonds and this is corruption, Congress only took ₹1400 crore Electoral Bonds. how is this corruption?"

A third user stated, “Suggestion of Another Name,, Ma'am 'Rotlu' !" A fourth user commented with a satirical video, We have already released a trailer for a movie which is going to release on June 4th 2024!"

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Centre during a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi said, “The idea that India is a democracy is a lie. 20% of Indians vote for us and we can’t spend ₹2 on anything." He further added that ‘Indian democracy’ is being robbed by the party at the Centre.

“There is systematic efforts underway by Prime Minister Modi to cripple Indian National Congress financially. It’s not just an attack on INC but on Indian democracy," Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying.

