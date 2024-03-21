‘PM Modi's counting is wrong, crossed 110 insults long back', says Congress; here's what netizens say
Priyanka Gandhi has said PM Modi is the first prime minister involved in his own agonies who keeps crying and a movie should be made after him titled ‘Mere Naam’.
The Congress party on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who claimed that the opposition parties had abused him for the 104th time since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were declared, and the latest insult came from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut who called the PM “Aurangzeb".