PM Modi’s ‘epic 3-hour podcast’ to be out tomorrow: Lex Fridman says ‘most powerful conversation of my life’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated three-hour podcast with renowned AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman is set to be released tomorrow, March 16. Lex Fridman described the conversation as “one of the most powerful” of his life.

Taking to social media, he expressed his excitement about the episode, calling it an “epic” exchange. The podcast is expected to cover a range of topics in his podcast with PM Modi.

“I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow,” Lex Fridman said.

Lex Fridman has hosted the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018, featuring in-depth conversations with influential figures across science, technology, sports, and politics. His notable guests have included Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others.

Lex Fridman had in January announced an episode with PM Narendra Modi on his podcast. In his post, Fridman expressed his excitement about the upcoming interview, marking his first visit to India.

“I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” Fridman wrote.

Some weeks ago, Fridman called PM Modi one of the "most fascinating human beings" he has ever studied as he announced his plans to come to India for the podcast.

He said, “Narendra Modi is one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied.”