India on Monday, March 11, moved to implement a 2019 citizenship law. The rules for CAA come weeks before Lok Sabha elections.

India on Monday, March 11, moved to implement a 2019 citizenship law. This law has long received criticism for being discriminating against Muslims. The rules for CAA come weeks before Lok Sabha elections, raising questions about its timing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's have a look at the reactions from the leaders of the country:

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh critical of the timing relating to the rules of CAA that came in on Monday, charged at the BJP government. He said, “It took them 4 years and 3 months to bring this rule. The Bill was passed in December 2019. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He claimed that the law should have been formed within 3-6 months. He was sceptical of the notification and said centre sought nine extensions from the Supreme Court and took 4 years and 3 months before notifying the rules last night, reported ANI.

He targeted BJP for indulging in social polarisation tactics just before elections to influence polls in Bengal and Assam. He questioned, "If they were doing it honestly, why did they not bring it in 2020? They are bringing it now, one month before the elections. This is headline management."

AIMIM National spokesperson, Waris Pathan sceptical of the timing of the announcement of CAA rules on March 11, ahead of Lok Sabha elections said, “Understand the chronology. Look at the timing. Dates are going to be announced, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are going to take place and the government suddenly thinks of notifying it. "

He questioned, "What was it doing for 5 years? Why not bring it earlier? That is why we say, the government is trying to polarise it before elections." He termed the law as 'unconstitutional' and said that his party would continue to objected to the law.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh critical of the government's move to expedite the citizenship process said, “What is CAA? Who has to be granted citizenship - they have brought a law for that," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He questioned the need for CAA while saying that there was no need for a law to grant citizenship as the Centre can give citizenship even today if someone seeks it.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar termed the implementation of CAA a ‘wrong decision’ as he said, "The timing of taking this decision is completely wrong. It was not needed for this country," reported PTI.

President of All India United Democratic Youth Front (AIUDYF), Jeherul Islam Badshah termed CAA a communal act. He said that we have been opposing it from the beginning and we will continue to oppose it. He claimed that communal sentiments are being spread across the country through CAA. He added, "This is an attempt to finish the language and culture of Assam...We oppose this as Assamese." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is CAA? The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) expedites the Indian citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants. The act caters to religious persecuted minority migrants belonging to specific religious communities including Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to India before December 31, 2014.

The opposition parties termed the act ‘unconstitutional’ as only migrants from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can avail citizenship based on religious identity. The CAA law was enacted in December 2019 but PM Modi's government did not implement it as protests and sectarian violence broke out in the national capital and elsewhere.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

