PM Modi's roadshow today: Ahmedabad police issue traffic advisory; check roads to avoid and alternate routes

The Ahmedabad police have issued traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit today in evening. The road show will start at 6:30 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge. This marks his first visit after Operation Sindoor. According to the DCP Traffic Ahmedabad (East Zone), over 50,000 people will attend the PM Modi's roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Gujarat today, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects totaling over ₹82,950 crore.

The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has released an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions throughout the city considering large gatherings of public, cultural events and security reasons. The Traffic Police have urged the public to avoid the route from Duffnala to Airport Circle to Indira Bridge from 3 PM onwards.

The DCP Traffic Ahmedabad (East Zone) stated, “For those who have a flight, if they face any problems on the road, they can show their tickets to the traffic officer to take the route.” According to the Ahmedabad Traffic Police's advisory, the traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Ahmedabad traffic advisory: Roads to avoid and alternate routes According to the advisory, the stretch from Ahmedabad Airport through Airport Circle, Indira Bridge Circle, Mother Dairy, and up to Apollo Circle will be closed to all vehicular traffic. 2. Motorists travelling from Indira Bridge towards Gandhinagar are advised to take the Nobel Nagar T-junction, proceed to Nana Chiloda Crossroads, continue via Karai Crossroads, and then head towards Apollo Circle.

3. Those heading from Indira Bridge to Dafnala should divert through Nobel Nagar T-junction, pass Rajavir Circle, then proceed via Naroda Patiya, Memco Crossroads, Rameshwar Crossroads, and FSL Crossroads before reaching Dafnala Crossroads.

4. Commuters traveling from Apollo Circle towards Indira Bridge and Naroda should turn towards Karai Crossroads, continue to Nana Chiloda, and then proceed to Naroda.

5. Vehicles moving from Apollo Circle to Shahibaug should take a detour via Tapovan Circle, continue through Prabodhraval Circle, and head towards Subhash Bridge Circle to reach their destination.

The route from Dafnala Crossroads through Airport Circle, Indira Bridge Circle, and up to Bhadreshwar Y Junction will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

As an alternative, commuters from Dafnala Crossroads can take the route via Subhash Bridge to Subhash Bridge Circle to Prabodh Rawal Circle to Chimanbhai Patel Bridge to Visat Circle to Tapovan Circle to reach Gandhinagar.