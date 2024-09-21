PM Modi’s security for US visit ‘enhanced’ by Secret Service, here’s why

  • During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first destination will be Wilmington, the hometown of President Joe Biden, where he will attend the Quad summit.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.(File Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.(File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

In view of security concerns after two attacks on former US President Donald Trump, the security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day packed US trip has reportedly been ‘enhanced’.

According to Indian Express report, the US Secret Service has ‘enhanced’ the security in and around the venues where Modi will be visiting.

Modi will be first visiting President Joe Biden's hometown at Delaware Wilmington for Quad summit. He will be joined by US president, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Also Read | Will PM Modi meet Donald Trump in US? Here is what we know

Over the last two week, the officials from India and US also discussed the issue, said the report.

Whereas, the area is also being secured for any intruders or objects that might pose a risk.

Over the last two week, the conversation also took place between the Indian and American security officials.

For Prime Minister's New York visit, the report said that the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the US Secret Service are also coordinating the proximate security.

The Quad summit is expected to discuss ways to expand cooperation among the member nations to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific besides deliberating on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Modi will hold separate bilateral talks with all the three Quad leaders.

Also Read | Modi in US: ’Quad a key group to work for peace in Indo-Pacific,’ says PM

PM Modi's schedule

— From Wilmington, PM Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22.

— He will address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

— In New York, The prime minister will also attend a roundtable with CEOs of American firms working in areas of AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Also Read | PM Modi begins his 3-day US trip. Check full itinerary here

“My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good. I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world,” said PM Modi in his departure statement.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 07:39 PM IST
