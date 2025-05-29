PM Modi's Sikkim trip cancelled due to bad weather, addresses via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Gangtok for the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood due to inclement weather. He addressed the people of Sikkim via video conference from Bagdogra at 10 am.

Advertisement

What did PM Modi say? While addressing the event, PM Modi expressed regret over the inability to attend and said, "I also wanted to be a part of this celebration with you. I left Delhi early in the morning and reached Bagdogra, but the weather prevented me from going further... But such a magnificent scene is in front of me, where people are everywhere... I apologise to all of you. But as the Chief Minister has invited me, I assure you that whenever the state government decides, I will come to Sikkim and attend the celebrations of Sikkim completing 50 years of statehood..."

/

Sikkim CM welcomed PM Modi Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed PM Modi to the event and said, "Despite wanting to, you could not come here personally on this historic occasion. Still, the people of Sikkim want to give you a hearty welcome. The 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood will continue for one year. I request that if you can attend these celebrations at least once, we will be very grateful."

Advertisement

PM Modi was expected to visit Gangtok on Thursday, May 29,2025 to attend the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme, the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood. The event is part of a celebration themed "Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim," signifying the cultural and natural heritage of the state.

PM Modi's Sikkim visit PM Modi was scheduled to arrive around 11 a.m. on Thursday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects aimed to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and growth in Sikkim. Some of the projects include a new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth more than ₹750 crore, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and the inauguration of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok district, reported ANI.

Advertisement