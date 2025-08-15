PM Modi's strong message to Trump amid US tariffs: ‘Modi standing like wall in front of any policy…'

Amid US tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, sent a strong message to US President Donald Trump that he is standing like a wall against any policy that hurts farmers, fisherman, cattle rearers who are the country's priority.

His comments come at a time when the United States is pressuring India to further open its agricultural market, while also imposing an additional 25% tariff, described by the US as a "penalty" for India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

PM Modi said, “If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall. "

“I say this with great experience. Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will admit our strength. Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us,” he added.

Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, along with punitive measures in response to India’s continued import of Russian oil. This move comes despite earlier expectations of a provisional India-US trade agreement that could have helped avoided the steep tariffs.

In reaction to these developments, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has begun extensive consultations with exporters, industry bodies, and relevant stakeholders. The objective is to evaluate the potential impact of the new US trade actions and to formulate an effective response strategy. These discussions aim to safeguard the interests of a broad spectrum of the Indian economy, including farmers, laborers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and others closely linked to the industrial and export sectors.

India's response to US tariffs Calling it "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", India issued a statement, saying, “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact our imports are based on market factors and done with the objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people...”