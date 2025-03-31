Sanjay Raut claims PM Modi’s successor will be from Maharashtra, RSS will decide. Fadnavis replies ‘no need to discuss’

At a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed the RSS will choose PM Narendra Modi's successor from Maharashtra, revealing that the Prime Minister recently visited the RSS headquarters to talk about retirement plans.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addressing the workers at a workers’ rally at Kalidas Hall in Mulund Mumbai. (File Photo)(HT)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would decide the successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that PM Modi's successor would be from Maharashtra.

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said that PM Modi visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur to discuss retirement plans, according to an ANI report.

"Modi's successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that," Sanjay Raut said and added, “PM Modi visited RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans.”

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis responds to Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor, asserting that Modi would continue to lead the country for many more years.

Responding to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that Modi went to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to convey the message to Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat that he is retiring, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, “In 2029, we will see Modi as the prime minister again.”

“There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue,” Fadnavis said. Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture, the CM added.

“In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it,” he said.

PM Modi's visit to RSS office

Narendra Modi on Sunday became the first Prime Minister of India to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

PM Modi visited the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at the Sangh’s headquarters in Reshim Bagh. He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at RSS headquarters.

RSS chief Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

Sangh Member Seshadri Chari has dubbed the Prime Minister's visit a "very important and historic" one. The RSS member said that there is "no difference of opinion" between the RSS and the BJP.

Sanjay Raut talks about his time in jail

Speaking on his recent experience of being lodged in jail, Raut said that a book on his experiences would be published in the next 15 days.

"I have written a book on my experiences during my jail term, and it's complete. It will be published in the next 15 days. You can't say that I will reveal secrets in the book. These are just my experiences during that time inside jail and whatever was happening outside jail during that time," he added.

