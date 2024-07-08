‘Time-tested friendship’: PM Modi embarks on three-day visit to Russia and Austria to deepen bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading for his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria said that he looks forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.

Fareha Naaz
First Published8 Jul 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and Austria with his two-nation visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and Austria with his two-nation visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his departure statement, expressed optimism that his three-day visit to Russia and Austria would provide a significant opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen ties with both nations.

PM Modi will arrive in Russia on Monday afternoon for a two-day official visit. He will depart for Austria on Tuesday. 

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship.

Also Read | The week ahead: PM Modi in Russia, CPI data release, NEET petition & more

“I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.” 

Also Read | PM Modi in Russia: Talks with Vladimir Putin to focus on trade, Ukraine & China

PM Modi underscored that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the decade. He said that he eagerly anticipates the meeting with his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he will review all aspects of bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on several regional and global issues.

Also Read | Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin

The Prime Minister will leave for Austria after his two-day stay in Russia. His upcoming visit to Austria marks the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in forty years. This visit comes on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

PM Modi further noted that this visit to the European nation will allow him to greet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. “Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner, and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism,” PM Modi's statement, dated July 8, said.

Also Read | Putin Hosts Modi After Hailing ‘Best in History’ Ties With India Rival China

This diplomatic visit takes the India-Austria “partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others” and hence deepens bilateral ties, the Prime Minister's statement reads.

PM Modi will also hold talks with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Moreover, the visit will encompass a bilateral exchange of views with business leaders to open up mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

Also Read | Modi-Putin meet: Jaishankar hails ‘great opportunity’ to hold direct trade talks

After a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday, July 8, PM Modi will attend a community event in Moscow the following day.

(With agency inputs)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 01:11 PM IST
HomeNews‘Time-tested friendship’: PM Modi embarks on three-day visit to Russia and Austria to deepen bilateral cooperation

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.60
01:43 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.15 (-1.23%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.20
01:43 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.95 (-0.56%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.40
01:43 PM | 8 JUL 2024
5.2 (1.8%)

Bharat Electronics

333.25
01:43 PM | 8 JUL 2024
9.25 (2.85%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

476.90
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
40.3 (9.23%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

201.20
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
12.9 (6.85%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,083.20
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
66.05 (6.49%)

Metro Brands

1,291.65
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
76.7 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue