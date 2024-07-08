Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading for his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria said that he looks forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his departure statement, expressed optimism that his three-day visit to Russia and Austria would provide a significant opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen ties with both nations.

PM Modi will arrive in Russia on Monday afternoon for a two-day official visit. He will depart for Austria on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship.

“I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."

PM Modi underscored that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the decade. He said that he eagerly anticipates the meeting with his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he will review all aspects of bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on several regional and global issues.

The Prime Minister will leave for Austria after his two-day stay in Russia. His upcoming visit to Austria marks the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in forty years. This visit comes on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

PM Modi further noted that this visit to the European nation will allow him to greet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. “Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner, and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism," PM Modi's statement, dated July 8, said.

This diplomatic visit takes the India-Austria “partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others" and hence deepens bilateral ties, the Prime Minister's statement reads.

PM Modi will also hold talks with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Moreover, the visit will encompass a bilateral exchange of views with business leaders to open up mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

After a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday, July 8, PM Modi will attend a community event in Moscow the following day.

(With agency inputs)

