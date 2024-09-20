From attending the annual Quad Summit and holding a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden to participating in discussions at the United Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States is packed with engagements and high-level meetings. PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23.
PM MODI'S VISIT TO US: AGENDA IN 10 POINTS
- The first program on the PM's agenda will be the annual Quad Summit to be held in Wilmington, Delaware – also the venue of this sixth Quad Summit.
- “…there will be an opportunity to have a substantive engagement between the prime minister and President Biden, where they will have the opportunity to review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States," the MEA said.
- The Quad Summit brings together India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.
- The summit is also critical for India as it will be hosting the next Summit.
- “A very special event this time on the sidelines of the Quad Summit will be a Cancer Moonshot event," the MEA said in a statement.
- From Wilmington, the prime minister will travel to New York where, on September 22, he will address a community event of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Colliseum in Uniondale.
- PM Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community in Long Island in New York.
- “PM Modi will also be attending a Business Roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology," the ministry said.
- PM Modi will also be holding bilateral meetings with several other world leaders, the MEA said.
- On September 23, “the prime minister will address the Summit of the Future in the UN General Assembly and there are a few more bilateral meetings that are being fixed up on that day."
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.