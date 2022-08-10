“The party made the decision together. I did not want to be the chief minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points toward Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," Nitish Kumar said.

