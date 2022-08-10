Now a rival of the BJP, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar took a potshot at PM Narendra Modi, saying he won in 2014 but should worry about the 2024 Lok Sabha election
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is now a rival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he won in 2014 but should worry about the Lok Sabha election due in 2024. “He (PM Narendra Modi) won in 2014, but should now worry about 2024," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.
Nitish Kumar also clarified the reports of his alleged prime ministerial ambitions. “I am not a contender for any such post," the Bihar chief minister said. He also said that the JD(U) made the decision to leave the BJP.
“The party made the decision together. I did not want to be the chief minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points toward Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," Nitish Kumar said.
“Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024," Nitish Kumar said. Reacting to the BJP’s claim that the JD(U)-RJD coalition government will collapse, the Bihar chief minister said the new alliance government “will run just fine".
Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar chief minister on Wednesday after parting ways with the BJP and joining the RJD in the grand alliance to form government in the state. Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP, alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sword in as his deputy in the Bihar government.
