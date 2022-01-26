Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Padma award winners and said the entire nation cherishes their accomplishments.

"Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma awards. The entire nation cherishes their accomplishments and we are all proud of their contributions to society," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President approved the conferment of 128 Padma awards this year

The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

