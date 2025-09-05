PM Narendra Modi extends Milad-un-Nabi, Teachers Day wishes to India: 'May values of compassion, service...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and Teachers Day. Milad-un-Nabi, also known by different names such as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif is being celebrated today. This day coincides with Teachers Day festivities which is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the birth anniversary of the country’s second President and a renowned educationist — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Extending heartfelt wishes, in a post on X, he stated, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”