NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits since 2014 reflect a carefully charted diplomatic and strategic outreach. According to data shared in Parliament last month, the government has spent ₹815 crore on 99 trips covering 78 countries.
Modi's diplomatic outreach: Top priorities, foreign trip calendar, and more, in charts
SummaryA Mint analysis of government data shows which countries PM Modi visits most often, the frequency of his trips, and how overseas travel shapes India’s diplomatic outreach.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits since 2014 reflect a carefully charted diplomatic and strategic outreach. According to data shared in Parliament last month, the government has spent ₹815 crore on 99 trips covering 78 countries.