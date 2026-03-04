NEW DELHI: The government has spent ₹815 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits since he took office in 2014, covering 78 countries across 99 trips, according to data shared in Parliament last month.
Ninety-nine trips, ₹815 crore: Inside PM Modi’s overseas travel record
SummaryAn average foreign trip by PM Narendra Modi costs ₹10.2 crore in today’s prices and lasts nearly four days. A Mint analysis of government data shows the US has been his most visited country during his tenure.
