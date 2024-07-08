Watch: PM Modi lands in Moscow, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin in Moscow.

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years, following his last visit in 2019 to attend an economic conclave in Vladivostok.

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years, following his last visit in 2019 to attend an economic conclave in Vladivostok.

The Indian Prime Minister was received by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov. Notably, Manturov is senior to the Deputy Prime Minister who received the Chinese President during his visit to Russia. In a rare gesture, Manturov will accompany PM Modi to the Calton Hotel in Moscow from the airport in the same car.

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, welcomed PM Modi at the airport.

After arriving at Moscow airport, PM Modi received the Guard of Honour.

PM Modi will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to boost further cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, “Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."

“I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," PM Modi said.

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," the prime minister added.

PM Modi is set to have dinner with the Russian President on Monday, followed by talks. Both leaders met in person in September 2022 in Uzbekistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization bloc summit.

India and Russia have had strong ties since the Cold War. India’s importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. India has become a key buyer of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the US and its allies that shut most Western markets off to Russian exports.

