Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mauritius on March 11 and 12 to attend the island nation's National Day celebrations as the chief guest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Mauritius The PM reached Mauritius earlier today, to a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, who welcomed him with a traditional Geet Gawai performance. Geet Gawai traces its roots to Bihar and is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble.

He was also received at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam with a garland. A total of 200 dignitaries were present to welcome Modi.

“Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors,” Modi posted on X.

Modi Appreciates Strong Traditional Links Between India-Mauritius In another post praising the “strong connection” of the Indian diaspora to their “heritage, culture and values” as “truly inspiring”, Modi said, “This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations.”

He was seen enjoying the traditional song. The Indian community also accorded him a warm welcome at his hotel, with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and the tricolour.

What Is PM Modi's Itinerary for the Day? “Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening,” Modi posted on X.

On March 12, the National Day celebrations of Mauritius will be held with PM Modi as the Chief Guest. At around noon, PM Modi will attend the official flag-raising ceremony at the Champ-de-Mars. The Indian Naval Ship Imphal will participate in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations too.

During his visit Modi will also call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.