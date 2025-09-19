PM Narendra Modi mourns Zubeen Garg's tragic death, says ‘shocked by the sudden demise…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, grieved the tragic loss of Zubeen Garg, stating that he was “shocked by the sudden demise” of the iconic Assamese singer.

“Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.

Zubeen Garg death Zubeen tragically died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore after reportedly falling into the sea on Friday, Though he was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital, doctors were unable to save him.

Garg is survived by his wife.

The singer had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on also expressed shock at the tragic demise of Khelo India singer Zubeen Garg, saying that a magical voice has been lost.

Assam CM condoles Zubeen Garg's death Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the tragic death of the singer, saying Assam lost “one of its favourite sons”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to Zubeen Garg as “Assam's favourite rockstar”, stating: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go”.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora and Assam's Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also expressed shock at the death of Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg's last social media post Just a day before the tragic news of his death shocked fans, Zubeen had shared a warm message on social media, inviting them to the 4th North East India Festival.

