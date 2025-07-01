PM Narendra Modi reflects on 10 years of Digital India: ‘Central to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a detailed reflection on the completion of 10 years of the 'Digital India' initiative, a mission to "democratise access, build inclusive digital infrastructure, and opportunities for all."

In a post on the social media platform LinkedIn, the Prime Minister shared his blog titled "A Decade of Digital India" where he stressed that while previous decades were marked by scepticism about Indians' ability to use technology, his government changed that approach by trusting the citizens' capabilities.

He emphasised that technology was used not to widen disparities but to bridge the gap between the privileged and the marginalised.

The article reads, "Ten years ago, we embarked on a bold journey into uncharted territory with great conviction. While decades were spent doubting the ability of Indians to use technology, we changed this approach and trusted the ability of Indians to use technology. While decades were spent thinking that the use of technology would deepen the gap between the haves and the have-nots, we changed this mindset and used technology to eliminate the gap between the haves and the have-nots."

"When the intent is right, innovation empowers the less empowered. When the approach is inclusive, technology brings change in the lives of those on the margins. This belief laid the foundation for Digital India: a mission to democratise access, build an inclusive digital infrastructure, and provide opportunities for all," it added.

Highlighting the progress made since 2014, Prime Minister Modi noted that internet connections in the country have surged from 25 crores to over 97 crores, and over 42 lakh kilometres of Optical Fibre Cable have been laid to provide internet connection to the remotest villages.

He wrote, "In 2014, internet penetration was limited, digital literacy was low, and online access to government services was scarce. Many doubted whether a country as vast and diverse as India could truly go digital. Today, that question has been answered not just in data and dashboards, but in the lives of 140 crore Indians. From how we govern, to how we learn, transact, and build, Digital India is everywhere."

"In 2014, India had around 25 crore internet connections. Today, that number has grown to over 97 crores. Over 42 lakh kilometres of Optical Fibre Cable, equivalent to 11 times the distance between Earth and the Moon, now connects even the most remote villages. India's 5G rollout is among the fastest in the world, with 4.81 lakh base stations installed in just two years. High-speed internet now reaches urban hubs and forward military posts alike, including Galwan, Siachen, and Ladakh," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister credited the India Stack--India's digital backbone--for powering platforms like UPI, which handles 100 billion transactions every year.

"India Stack, which is our digital backbone, has enabled platforms like UPI, which now handles 100 billion transactions a year. Around half of all real-time digital transactions happen in India. Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), over ₹44 lakh crore has been transferred directly to citizens, cutting out middlemen and saving ₹3.48 lakh crore in leakages. Schemes like SVAMITVA have issued 2.4 crore property cards and mapped 6.47 lakh villages, ending years of land-related uncertainty," he said.

Saying that India's digital economy is empowering MSMEs and small entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Modi shared how ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and GeM (Government E-Marketplace) is providing opportunities to small businesses to sell their goods and services in the marketplace.

The PM stated, "India's digital economy is empowering MSMEs and small entrepreneurs like never before. ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is a revolutionary platform which opens a new window of opportunities by providing a seamless connection with a huge market of buyers and sellers."

"GeM (Government E-Marketplace) enables the common man to sell goods and services to all arms of the government. This not only empowers the common man with a huge market but also saves money for the Government," he noted.

Citing an example, the Prime Minister said, "Imagine this: You apply for a Mudra loan online. Your creditworthiness is assessed through an account aggregator framework. You get your loan and start your venture. You register on GeM, supply to schools and hospitals, and then scale up via ONDC."

He further stated, "ONDC recently crossed 200 million transactions, with the last 100 million in just six months. From Banarasi weavers to bamboo artisans in Nagaland, sellers are now reaching customers nationwide, without middlemen or digital monopolies. GeM has also crossed ₹1 lakh crore GMV in 50 days, with 22 lakh sellers, including 1.8 lakh women-led MSMEs, who have fulfilled orders worth ₹46,000 crore."

Praising India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), PM Modi highlighted, "India's DPI from Aadhaar, CoWIN, DigiLocker, and FASTag to PM-WANI and One Nation One Subscription is now studied and adopted globally."

He noted, "CoWIN enabled the world's largest vaccination drive, issuing 220 crore QR-verifiable certificates. DigiLocker, with 54 crore users, hosts 775 crore documents securely and seamlessly. Through our G20 Presidency, India launched the Global DPI Repository and a $25 million Social Impact Fund, helping nations across Africa and South Asia adopt inclusive digital ecosystems."

Calling India a leading startup hub, he said the country now ranks among the top three global startup ecosystems with more than 1.8 lakh startups. He also highlighted India's progress in artificial intelligence, saying that India has 'championed' humanity-first AI.

The article reads, “India now ranks among the top 3 startup ecosystems in the world, with over 1.8 lakh startups. But this is more than a startup movement; it is a tech renaissance. India is doing extremely well when it comes to AI skill penetration and AI talent concentration among our youth.”

"Through the $1.2 billion India AI Mission, India has enabled access to 34,000 GPUs at globally unmatched prices at less than $1/GPU hour, making India not just the most affordable internet economy, but also the most affordable compute destination. India has championed humanity-first AI. The New Delhi Declaration on AI promotes innovation with responsibility. We are establishing AI Centres of Excellence across the country," it further reads.

Prime Minister Modi envisioned that the coming decade would take India from 'digital governance' to 'global digital leadership'.

The Prime Minister asserted, "The next decade will be even more transformative. We are moving from digital governance to global digital leadership, from India-first to India-for-the-world. Digital India has not remained a mere government program; it has become a people's movement. It is central to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and to making India a trusted innovation partner to the world."

