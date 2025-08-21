PM Modi speaks with France’s Emmanuel Macron, discusses Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a “very good conversation” with French President Emmanuel Macron, as the leaders discussed a range of issues including the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that the two leaders exchanged views on efforts to get a peaceful resolution of these wars.

“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” he said.

President Macron also shared on X about his discussion with PM Modi.

“We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine to move toward a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and the security of Europe," he said.

In a press release, the Prime Minister's office said that PM Modi received a call on Thursday from Macron.

The leaders exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region, it said.

According to the PMO, Macron briefed Modi on the recent meeting held by the leaders of Europe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with US President Donald Trump.

Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Keir Starmer were among seven European leaders who accompanied Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on Monday for high-stakes talks with US President Donald Trump.

During his call with Modi, Macron also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza.

The Ukraine war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, has ground to a virtual stalemate despite a few recent Russian advances, defying Trump's push to end it.

Modi, Macron discuss India-France ties PM Modi and President Macron further discussed the India-France bilateral ties, including trade, defence technology and energy among others.

“The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation agenda, including in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy. They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership and mark 2026 as ‘Year of Innovation’ in a befitting manner,” the PMO statement said.

Macron also conveyed his support for an early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU.

“Regarding trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas, which is the key to our sovereignty and independence,” the French President said in his X post.