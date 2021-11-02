PM Narendra Modi surprises climate summit with 2070 net-zero vow for India

The challenge for India is figuring out how to finance the transition to net zero, which will require trillions of dollars of investment. Modi reiterated his stance that rich countries should help support poor nations by raising more money to accelerate the transition to clean energy —though he didn’t specify how much exactly India would need from the international community.“It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible," Modi said, a figure that’s 10 times more than annual climate finance target set by rich countries. “Justice would demand that those nations that have not kept their climate commitments should be pressured."