PM Narendra Modi to embark on five-nation tour from 2 July, starting with Ghana; check all details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a five-nation tour beginning 2 July to participate in the BRICS Summit in Brazil and expand India's ties with several key nations of the Global South, said an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertisement

According to the official statement, PM Modi will visit Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia during the eight-day trip.

Visit to Ghana: As per the details, PM Modi will undertake a visit to Ghana from 2-3 July, which will be the PM's first ever bilateral visit to Ghana. PM Modi's visit to Ghana first taking place after three decades.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, and development cooperation partnership, said the MEA.

Trinidad and Tobago visit: PM Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from 3 to 4 July. Since 1999, it will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country.

Advertisement

Modi will hold talks with President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He is also expected to address a joint session of the parliament of the island nation.

The visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA said.

Argentina visit: PM Modi will visit Argentina from 4 to 5 July. He will hold wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, according to the MEA.

"The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Brazil visit: PM Modi will travel to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his fourth leg of his visit. He will visit Brazil from July 5 to 8, 2025 to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit. This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to Brazil as the PM.

The 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

"During the summit, the prime minister will exchange views on key global issues including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters," the MEA said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Canada today for G7 Summit

PM Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Advertisement

Visit to Namibia: PM Modi will travel to Namibia in his final leg of visit. This will be the third ever prime ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia.