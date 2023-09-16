PM Modi to host dinner today for over 450 Delhi Police personnel deployed during G20 Summit1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
PM Modi to host exclusive dinner for Delhi Police personnel who ensured security at G20 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the recent G20 Summit event held over the last weekend under India's presidency, is going to host an exclusive dinner today, September 16, in honour of Delhi Police personnel who played a pivotal role in ensuring the event's security and smooth execution, reported PTI.