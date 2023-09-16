Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the recent G20 Summit event held over the last weekend under India's presidency, is going to host an exclusive dinner today, September 16, in honour of Delhi Police personnel who played a pivotal role in ensuring the event's security and smooth execution, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora instructed the deputy commissioners of Delhi Police's 15 districts to arrange a 'bada khana' (a large meal) for the staff as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their dedicated efforts during the G20 Summit.

More than 450 Delhi police personnel, including exceptional individuals selected from various departments and districts, will be honoured guests at this exclusive gathering. The event is scheduled to be held at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), located within Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the main venue that hosted G20 Summit of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Summit, a two-day gathering that witnessed the participation of over 30 world leaders, prominent European Union officials, delegates from guest nations, and 14 heads of international organisations, concluded on September 10.

The security arrangements for this prestigious event was an extensive operation that involved the deployment of more than 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as dog squads and mounted police. The Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi, the venue for the summit, was enveloped in a multi-tiered security blanket to guarantee the safety of all attendees and the seamless progression of the proceedings.

In preparation for this special event, Sanjay Arora requested input from each district to compile a list of officers who exhibited exceptional dedication and performance throughout their duties at the Summit, according to sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In recognition of the outstanding efforts in the planning and execution of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Sanjay Arora presented special commendation discs and certificates to deserving officers and personnel during a felicitation ceremony held on September 11.

(With inputs from PTI)