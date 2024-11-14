PM Narendra Modi to receive Dominica’s highest national award; know all details here

  PM Narendra Modi is set to receive the Dominica Award of Honour for his significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic and commitment to bolstering ties between India and Dominica.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi is set to receive the Dominica Award of Honour (Image: PTI)
PM Narendra Modi is set to receive the Dominica Award of Honour (Image: PTI)

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon PM Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica.

 

The award will be confered during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit which is scheduled to take place in Georgetown Guyana from November 19 to 21. Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will attend the India-CARICOM Summit, a forum to discuss shared priorities and new avenues for cooperation between India and CARICOM member states.

President Burton will confer the award to the Prime Minister.

"In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours," the statement said.

 

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award to PM Narendra Modi

The award also recognises India's support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology under Prime Minister Modi's leadership as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level, the statement read.

"Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica's highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience," he said.

In accepting the offer of the award, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts, and affirmed India's commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues, the statement underlined.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
