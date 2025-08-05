PM Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders attend key NDA meeting in Parliament today, resolution passed on Op Sindoor, Mahadev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda arrived at the Parliament Library Building on Tuesday to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting.

Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut were also among the key leaders present at the gathering.

Members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are attending this crucial meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

The NDA meeting, which Narendra Modi chaired, takes place a couple of days before nominations for the vice president's election begin on 7 August. The NDA must announce its candidate, whose election will be a certainty due to the alliance's majority in the electoral college, by 21 August, the last date of nomination filing and the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

PM Modi to address NDA MPs During the meeting, PM Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on a host of current issues as the Opposition has been raising the heat over the poll body's alleged partisan conduct favouring the government, and the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Narendra Modi was also felicitated by the parliamentary party over his government's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack – Operation Sindoor

The meeting witnessed thunderous applause and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' in celebration of the success of both Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, news agencies reported.

NDA MPs unanimously passed a resolution on the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, news agency ANI said. Condolences were given to the family members of the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack. New MPs were introduced to the Prime Minister, the agency said.

The meeting comes as Parliament proceedings have been repeatedly disrupted over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition has also sought the withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha could not take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, due to continued protests by Opposition MPs.

INDIA bloc continues to protest The leaders of the INDIA bloc also met on Tuesday in the Parliament Library Building, in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Following the meeting, MPs of the alliance staged a protest in front of the Makar Dwar in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The protest was held under the slogan, ‘our vote, our right, our fight’.

The Lok Sabha will begin its proceedings today with obituary references to the passing away of former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.

According to the List of Business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House. The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament.

