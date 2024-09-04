PM Narendra Modi tries his hands on ’dhol’ in Singapore | Watch

During his visit to Singapore, PM Modi delighted the Indian community by playing the dhol, as captured in a viral video, showcasing his enjoyment of their welcoming performances.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published4 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Catching the beat rather quickly, the prime minister can be seen enjoying the music
Catching the beat rather quickly, the prime minister can be seen enjoying the music

Gathered to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, the members of the Indian diaspora were in for a surprise.

The Indians in Singapore were ready with their music and dance performances to welcome him, when PM Modi decided to try his hands on a dhol. Catching the beat rather quickly, the prime minister can be seen enjoying the music and playing the dhol to his heart's content in a viral video.

Check out the video here:

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
