PM Narendra Modi tries his hands on ’dhol’ in Singapore | Watch

Gathered to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, the members of the Indian diaspora were in for a surprise.
The Indians in Singapore were ready with their music and dance performances to welcome him, when PM Modi decided to try his hands on a dhol. Catching the beat rather quickly, the prime minister can be seen enjoying the music and playing the dhol to his heart's content in a viral video.
Check out the video here:
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess