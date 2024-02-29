Hello User
Business News/ News / PM Narendra Modi unveils projects worth 17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi unveils projects worth 17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Livemint

Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth about 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi unveils projects worth 17,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth about 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

The prime minister inaugurated the development projects during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme via video link.

“The projects cater to a number of important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others," the government said.

The prime minister also launched 'Cyber Tehsil' project which aims to revolutionise government service delivery in the state.

The Cyber Tehsil project, covering all 55 districts of the state, will streamline government services by ensuring paperless, faceless, end-to-end online processing of mutation of sale-purchase and record correction in revenue records, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency in governance.

PM Modi also inaugurated the world's first `Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' in Ujjain, which is based on the Indian 'panchang' or time calculation system.

