Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Dawn News and others: Full list of Pakistani accounts blocked in India

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has initiated several actions against Pakistan, including diplomatic action and an attack on its soft power. Amid the escalating tensions, the Indian government has blocked several social accounts of Pakistani politicians, cricketers, celebrities and TV channels.

Here's a list of Pakistani social media accounts blocked in India —

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's official YouTube channel and Instagram account are blocked in India amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack.

His YouTube channel currently states that the content is unavailable in India due to a government order.

The message read, “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)." Additionally, his Instagram has Instagram handle has been blocked for users in India.

From Fawad Khan to Hania Aamir - Blocked Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ali Zafar, Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, and Mahira Khan are among the list of actors whose Instagram accounts have been blocked in India

These accounts have been blocked in India following a "legal request" following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Upon accessing the pages of these actors, a message is displayed to users in India.

The message reads, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

From Atif Aslam to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan - Singers whose Instagram handles are blocked Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Instagram accounts are not available in India. A similar message citing a legal request to restrict content appears to users in India while accessing their accounts. Notably, both singers have huge fan following in India.

Pakistani sportpersons Instagram accounts blocked in India Instagram handles of Pakistan cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are currently not available in India. Additionally, Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem's Instagram handle has been blocked in India owing to a legal request.

