PM asks ministries to break silos, boost tech self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the second high-level meeting with secretaries to the government to review the future action agenda of ministries and departments handling finance and economy, commerce and industry, and technology, with a focus on accelerating progress towards the Viksit Bharat goals, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

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“We discussed key aspects relating to sectors like finance and economy, commerce and industry as well as technology," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. "Highlighted ways to enhance citizen-centric governance, boost infrastructure and develop indigenous technologies. Also called for the active participation of young entrepreneurs in key sectors.”

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The meeting was attended by the cabinet secretary, secretaries of key ministries and departments, and senior officials from the PMO.

At the meeting, the prime minister called for stronger team building, and urged the officials to work with a shared sense of purpose and break horizontal and vertical silos so that departments function in close coordination and deliver integrated outcomes.

Highlighting the importance of citizen-centric governance, Modi said the people of India must remain at the centre of governance, adding that every decision and policy should be guided by the interests and aspirations of the common citizen.

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Modi said while India is making significant investments in infrastructure, equal priority must be given to developing indigenous technologies. He underscored the importance of technological self-reliance and building domestic capabilities in critical sectors.

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He also said energy security is closely linked with national security, economic stability and citizens' welfare. He said India must achieve self-reliance in energy through innovation, diversification and accelerated capacity creation.

Reforms are a continuous necessity for effective governance, the prime minister said, stressing the need to reform processes, improve work culture and strengthen institutional efficiency.

He highlighted the need to strengthen cybersecurity as the use of technology expands across sectors, and encouraged greater participation of young innovators and entrepreneurs in the ecosystem and said it should evolve into a nationwide movement.

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The prime minister also underscored the importance of proactive communication on strategic sectors where the country is undertaking major initiatives to counter misinformation and unfounded fears surrounding such efforts.

On education, he said new academic courses should be planned in partnership with the industry to equip the workforce with skills required by emerging and future industries.

According to the statement, the officials shared their experiences and perspectives on key initiatives, emerging opportunities and implementation challenges across their respective domains.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.