Negotiators seek PMO’s decisive word to clinch landmark US trade deal
Indian negotiators have sougth PMO's intervention on trade-offs amid concerns about the US insistence on deeper market access for its agricultural exports and other sensitive products.
New Delhi: India’s commerce and industry ministry has sought guidance from the Prime Minister’s Office on the trade-offs required for the final breakthrough in the trade pact with the US as the American demand for tariff cuts on farm products remains a sticky point, said two people aware of the matter.