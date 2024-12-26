The eighth edition of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha has begun. The annual event marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, the Prime Minister also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

ICAI CA Final Result 2024 LIVE The registration for PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 14 and the last date to register is Januray 14, 2025. The event will be will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025.

Step-by-step guide on how to register Visit the official website i.e. 'innovateindia1.mygov.in'

Now on the homepage click on ‘Participate Now’.

Select ‘Click to particiapte’ on the required options off the four: Student (Self-participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, Parent

Log in to your innovate account by entering Full name, Mobile Number/email Id and click on the Log in via OTP

Enter the six digit OTP

Now fill in the form with the asked details and click on Submit.

Notably, the competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12.

When was the 1st first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha held? The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018. while its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas.

