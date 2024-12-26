The eighth edition of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha has begun. The annual event marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, the Prime Minister also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.
The registration for PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 14 and the last date to register is Januray 14, 2025. The event will be will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025.
Visit the official website i.e. 'innovateindia1.mygov.in'
Now on the homepage click on ‘Participate Now’.
Select ‘Click to particiapte’ on the required options off the four: Student (Self-participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, Parent
Log in to your innovate account by entering Full name, Mobile Number/email Id and click on the Log in via OTP
Enter the six digit OTP
Now fill in the form with the asked details and click on Submit.
Notably, the competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12.
The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018. while its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas.
In its press release, CBSE wrote, “In order to select participants who will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/ from 14th December, 2024 to 14th January 2025 for children studying in classes from 6 to 12, teachers and parents. Participants may also ask Questions which may feature in the interactive programme. All the participants will receive a participation Certificate.”
