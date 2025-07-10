‘Pokémon’ voice actor James Carter Cathcart passes away at 71 after battling throat cancer

Voice actor James Carter Cathcart, famous for his work on the ‘Pokémon’ series, passed away after battling throat cancer. He was 71-years-old.

He passed away on Tuesday, July 8, while in hospice care in Forest Hills, New York, reported TMZ.

James Cathcart was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2023. However, initial treatments did not prove to be effective, and he needed aggressive chemotherapy.

The acclaimed voice artist retired from voice acting after finishing his work on the English dub of ‘Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys’.

Pokémon characters that James Cathcart brought to life On 'Pokémon,' it was not just one, but several characters of the show that James Cathcart brought to life. From the wise Professor Oak and the mischievous Meowth to Gary Oak and the ever dramatic James of Team Rocket, the deceased voice artist gave each of the figures one distinct voice that fans cherish even today.

Cathcart's work beyond Pokémon series While James is majorly known for his work in the Pokémon series, he was also the voice behind Vector the Crocodile in ‘Sonic X’ and the 'Shadow the Hedgehog' video game, as per TMZ.