Police building in Pakistan's Karachi attacked, gunfire heard
Armed men attacked a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government Murtaza Wahab said.

The spokesman told Reuters he could not provide any more details at the moment.

Local media reported that armed men had attacked the station and heavy firing and some explosions were heard outside the premises, located along the city's main thoroughfare.

Local media also reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants.

