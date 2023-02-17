Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Police building in Pakistan's Karachi attacked, gunfire heard

Police building in Pakistan's Karachi attacked, gunfire heard

1 min read . 08:49 PM IST AFP
File: Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

  • Gunfire heard in attack on police building in Pakistan's Karachi

Armed men attacked a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government Murtaza Wahab said.

Armed men attacked a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government Murtaza Wahab said.

The spokesman told Reuters he could not provide any more details at the moment.

The spokesman told Reuters he could not provide any more details at the moment.

Local media reported that armed men had attacked the station and heavy firing and some explosions were heard outside the premises, located along the city's main thoroughfare.

Local media reported that armed men had attacked the station and heavy firing and some explosions were heard outside the premises, located along the city's main thoroughfare.

Local media also reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants.

Local media also reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP