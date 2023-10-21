190 criminals fatally shot in police encounters in UP from March 2017 to September 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the Police Commemoration Day event in Lucknow said UP government maintains a zero-tolerance stance against criminal activities and criminals. Also read: Cold-blooded murder: RPF constable who killed 4 aboard Jaipur-Mumbai train was sane, aware says Charge sheet In the period spanning from March 2017 to September 2023, a total of 190 criminals have been shot in police encounters across the state, with the loss of 16 policemen's lives. CM Yogi said, "Our government has zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. 190 criminals have been shot dead in police encounters in the state from March 2017 to September 2023 and 16 policemen were martyred," reported PTI. He mentioned that 1478 police personnel sustained injuries during this period. Also read: Delhi AQI: NCR region records poor air quality at various stations; Check here He made remarks commending the UP Police. He praised their strategy and coordination in effectively managing various law and order challenges and curbing crime. He further acknowledged the peaceful conduct of festivals, processions and political rallies.

Yogi Adityanath conveyed that the police had consistently prioritised their duties and stressed on their commitment to control crime, uphold law and order, foster social harmony and ensure the safety of women in the state. He also said, "In the last 6 years, the grand organisation of the Kumbh, 2019 general assembly elections, state assembly elections in 2022 and other elections were organised peacefully with the police's active participation"

CM Yogi expressed disapproval of negligence, carelessness and irregularities on October 20 in consolidation-related cases that led to the suspension of careless officials from the Consolidation Department. Chief Minister's Office stated in a release, "A series of actions are being taken against careless officials in the consolidation department, one after another…, the Revenue Commissioner has suspended one Consolidation Officer and two Bandobast Adhikaris on account of their negligence in handling their work on Friday," reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

