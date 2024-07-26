Police file 900-page charge sheet in Pune Porche crash case

The Pune City Police on Friday, July 26, filed an extensive charge sheet exceeding 900 pages in the notorious ‘Pune Porsche Crash’ case. Officials have said that the charge sheet was presented to the Pune district court.

"We have filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The incident happened on May 19, in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune when a Porsche allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol hit two IT professionals, killing them instantly.

Following the crash, the Pune Crime Branch registered a case against the minor's parents and several doctors from Sassoon Hospital, accusing them of tampering with evidence and manipulate the blood sample.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted the accused minor bail under conditions that he submits a 300-word essay on road safety, emphasising the need for responsible driving and the repercussions of reckless behavior.

The bail conditions prompted the Women and Child Development Department to establish a panel to investigate the actions of the JJB members involved in granting bail.

The minor allegedly rammed the high-end Porsche into two IT professionals who were riding a motorcycle. The minor's parents are still in jail, while he was released from an observation home in Pune following a Bombay High Court order late last month.

In a separate incident earlier in the month, a luxury car crash in the Worli area of Mumbai resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband. The collision occurred while the couple was riding a motorcycle.

Additionally, a distressing road rage case emerged in Pune in July, involving a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road. The victim reported that the driver pursued her for 2 kilometers before attacking her, resulting in severe injuries and a bleeding nose. She was riding a two-wheeler with two children at the time of the assault.