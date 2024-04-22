An FIR has been filed against seven individuals including a couple and five others for allegedly forcing a 28-year-old woman to convert to Islam by blackmailing her using her private photos, police said as reported by news agecny ANI .

According to the police, the accused who is identified as Rafik and his wife, engaged in sexual activities with the victim and then then took intimate photos of her. He was using the photos to to blackmail her into converting to Islam, the police added.

Revealing futher details on case, the police added that the accused couple and the victim were living together. In 2023, Rafik raped her and demanded her conversion to Islam. He also asked her to wear a burqa instead of "kumkum." as per her complaint.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Belagavi Bheemashankar S Guled said also told ANI that the couple the lady to perform namaz five times, wear a burqa, and not wear kumkum." Morever, Rafik also asked her to divorce her husband and live with them by converting to Islam. If not then she was threatened to reveal her intimate photos.

As per the report, an FIR has been registered in Saundatti against seven people based on the woman's complaints. "They face charges under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, relevant sections of the IT law, the SC/ST Act, and the Indian Penal Code, including those for rape, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation, police added.

Meanwhile, this incident comes amid the time when claims of “love jihad" is surrounding in the murder of Congress corporator's daughter Neha Hiremath in a college campus in Hubballi. The murder of the Karnataka college student has triggered a political row between the BJP and the Congress party. On April 19, Congress Corporator and father of the deceased, Niranjan Hiremath claimed that his daughter met with the unfortunate fate and was killed for turning down the accused's proposal.

