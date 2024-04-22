FIR against 7 for raping, blackmailing K'taka woman: victim says ‘forced to perform namaz, wear burqa’
An FIR has been filed against seven individuals for allegedly forcing a woman to convert to Islam using her private photos. The accused engaged in sexual activities with her, took intimate photos, and blackmailed her into converting to Islam.
An FIR has been filed against seven individuals including a couple and five others for allegedly forcing a 28-year-old woman to convert to Islam by blackmailing her using her private photos, police said as reported by news agecny ANI.
