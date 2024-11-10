Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician

Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician

AP
Published10 Nov 2024, 04:24 AM IST
Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician
Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Police in Antigua charged a man Saturday with murder in the stabbing death this week of a controversial member of parliament in his seaside home.

Police on the tiny Caribbean island charged 26-year-old Alexta Francis two days after the landscaper was arrested and questioned about the killing of Asot Michael. Francis was due to make his first appearance in court on Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Francis was being held Saturday or whether he had legal representation.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney commended investigators “for their diligence and professionalism in handling the matter.” He later told The Associated Press that the police had no plans to disclose the motive, but would instead allow it to be revealed in court.

Michael, 54, was an independent member of Parliament and a wealthy businessman who ascended through the ranks of the governing Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party to serve as a minister. Although he was well known for being a philanthropist among his constituency, he was also barred from running on the party’s ticket after various controversies, including an international bribery scandal for which he has denied wrongdoing.

He successfully ran as an independent in the 2023 election to retain his seat in parliament.

Michael was found dead on Tuesday in his home on Antigua's west coast when a housekeeper reported to work and discovered his body with multiple stab wounds.

It was the first time such a crime has been committed against a parliamentarian in the twin island state.

On Thursday, the government announced it would seek assistance from the London Metropolitan Police in investigating the high-profile killing. As a former British colony, the nation still has strong ties to Britain and in the past has requested help from London police in high-profile cases.

While their assistance will no longer be required for Michael’s case, Rodney said they plan to utilize their expertise in other unsolved cases.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 04:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPolice in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.