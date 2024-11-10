Police in Antigua charge a man with murder in the stabbing death of a politician

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Police in Antigua charged a man Saturday with murder in the stabbing death this week of a controversial member of parliament in his seaside home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police on the tiny Caribbean island charged 26-year-old Alexta Francis two days after the landscaper was arrested and questioned about the killing of Asot Michael. Francis was due to make his first appearance in court on Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Francis was being held Saturday or whether he had legal representation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney commended investigators “for their diligence and professionalism in handling the matter." He later told The Associated Press that the police had no plans to disclose the motive, but would instead allow it to be revealed in court.

Michael, 54, was an independent member of Parliament and a wealthy businessman who ascended through the ranks of the governing Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party to serve as a minister. Although he was well known for being a philanthropist among his constituency, he was also barred from running on the party’s ticket after various controversies, including an international bribery scandal for which he has denied wrongdoing.

He successfully ran as an independent in the 2023 election to retain his seat in parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Michael was found dead on Tuesday in his home on Antigua's west coast when a housekeeper reported to work and discovered his body with multiple stab wounds.

It was the first time such a crime has been committed against a parliamentarian in the twin island state.

On Thursday, the government announced it would seek assistance from the London Metropolitan Police in investigating the high-profile killing. As a former British colony, the nation still has strong ties to Britain and in the past has requested help from London police in high-profile cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}